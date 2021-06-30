'The singularity of stupid': Trump blasted for claiming NYC ballot mistake somehow proves 2020 election fraud
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump talks to reporters as he and his wife Melania Trump arrive for a New Year's Eve celebration with members and guests at the Mar-a-lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Former president Donald Trump claimed Wednesday morning that an error made by the New York City Board of Elections in counting ballots in the city's mayoral race somehow backs up his false claims of fraud in the 2020 election.

"Just like in the 2020 Presidential Election, it was announced overnight in New York City that vast irregularities and mistakes were made and that Eric Adams, despite an almost insurmountable lead, may not win the race," Trump said in a statement from his Save America PAC. "The fact is, based on what has happened, nobody will ever know who really won. The Presidential Race was a Scam and a Hoax with numbers and results being found that are massive, shocking, and determinative. Watch the mess you are about to see in New York City, it will go on forever. They should close the books and do it all over again, the old-fashioned way, when we had results that were accurate and meaningful."

In the New York race, the Board of elections mistakenly released a new tally of votes in the Democratic primary on Tuesday, before removing them and citing a discrepancy, according to the New York Times. The results suggested that the race between Eric Adams and his two closest rivals had tightened significantly. The board later released a statement saying it had failed to remove 135,000 sample ballots used to test its new ranked-choice voting software.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Trump's statement.




