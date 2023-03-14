'No solid evidence': Election-deniers are drifting away from Trump's claims of voting fraud
Donald TYrump supporters (Photo by Jeff Kowalsky for AFP)

As the memory of the 2020 presidential election recedes into history, a substantial number of Donald Trump supporters still believe he had the election stolen from him while also increasingly admitting that there is no "solid evidence" to back up their claims.

According to a Washington Post deep dive analysis into a recent CNN poll, the Post's Aaron Blake, stated pro-Trump voters still believe there were election hijinks but grudgingly admit that it is something that they feel more than know for a fact.

As Blake succinctly put it, "It turns out the GOP base as a whole is increasingly admitting it to themselves — that its continued belief in a stolen election is largely just about vibes."

According to Blake, the changing polling numbers since 2020 don't lie.

"As this question has been asked over time, something notable has happened: These voters have increasingly acknowledged there is no 'solid evidence' for their belief," he wrote. "Shortly after such beliefs led to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, 71 percent of Republican-leaning voters told CNN’s pollsters that Biden’s win was illegitimate — slightly higher than today."

He then added, "All told, back in January 2021, a majority of Republican-leaning voters (54 percent) said they believed that the election was stolen and that there was solid evidence. Today, that’s fallen to just 33 percent."

According to the analyst, a belief there was a wide-ranging plot to steal the 2020 election has long been an article of faith among the former president's supporters, mainly based upon his claims and nothing more, and that seems to be waning.

"It’s still significant that Republican election deniers now increasingly admit their side hasn’t produced the goods," Blake wrote. "There’s seemingly been enough manufactured smoke out there for them to convince themselves they can pinpoint where the fire was. And it’s no fun to admit to yourself — or a pollster — that your belief isn’t actually based upon anything tangible."

