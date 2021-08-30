Trump suggests ‘robber’ Biden has to give him back the White House in latest election conspiracy rant
Donald Trump (AFP)

Former president Donald Trump continued his false claims of election fraud on Monday, suggesting he was "robbed" of a second term and that President Joe Biden should be forced to give him back the White House.

In an interview with right-wing radio host Todd Starnes, Trump claimed he was winning several swings states "by a tremendous number — and all of a sudden, it got wiped out."

"They cheated, and you know when people cheat, I always say, 'If Tiffany gets robbed of its diamonds, when they catch the robber, you have to give the diamonds back,'" Trump said, referring to the iconic jewelry company.

"They have all of this incredible evidence (of election fraud)," he added, falsely. "Does this mean we have to keep the people that cheated for another three-and-a-half years? Because we're not going to have a country left, I can tell you that. We won't have a country left."

Trump made the comments in response to a question from Starnes, who asked, "What can we do to help save this country?"

"The first thing you have to do is look at the results that are going to soon be coming out of Georgia — a very corrupt election, unbelievably corrupt," Trump responded. "Arizona, they led the way. The senators in Arizona deserve a major medal, because they led the way. They found massive fraud."

Watch below.



Trump rigged election rant www.youtube.com


