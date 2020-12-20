Mitt Romney calls out Trump for his 'sad and embarrassing' attempts to overturn the election

Meltdown Watch is officially on. With the countdown clock standing at precisely one month until the end of his presidency, fears about Donald Trump's mental stability are no longer hypothetical. A Politico analysis today summarized the most recent developments in addressing the question, "Is Trump cracking under the weight of losing?"" Donald Trump has never had a week like the week he just had," the magazine observed. "On the heels of the Supreme Court's knockback and the Electoral College's knockout, some of his most reliable supporters—Mitch McConnell, Vladimir Putin, Newsmax—acknowledged and affirmed the actual fact of the matter. Trump is a loser.

<p> "Consequently, he is plainly out of sorts, say former close associates, longtime Trump watchers, and mental health experts."</p><p> What that means remains to be seen. But the world is about to find out how well America's guardrails can withstand the last angry throes of a mad king.</p><p> Politico didn't find a definitive answer to whether Trump might have a nervous breakdown. Former aides Anthony Scaramucci and Sam Numberg said "no," longtime aide (back to the early 70s) Louise Sunshine said "maybe."</p><p> But Mary Trump, the president's niece, told Politico's Michael Kruse that he "He's never been in a situation in which he has lost in a way he can't escape from." She also drew her upon her background as a psychologist to offer this sobering perspective:<br/></p><p>"Psychological disorders are like anything else," she said. "If they're unacknowledged and untreated over time, they get worse."<br/></p> <p> Also adding to the real-time analysis was Yale forensic psychiatrist Bandy Lee, who has been warning about his psychosis throughout his presidency.</p> <p> "We continue to wait for him to accept reality, for him to concede, and that is something he is not capable of doing," Lee said. "Being a loser" is tantamount to "psychic death" for Trump, she added.</p><p> "The probability of something very bad happening is very high, unacceptably high, and the fact that we don't have guardrails in place, the fact that we are allowing a mentally incapacitated president to continue in the job, in such an important job, for a single day longer, is a truly unacceptable reality," Lee told Politico. "We're talking about his access to the most powerful military on the planet and his access to technology that's capable of destroying human civilization many times over."</p><p> The topic is hardly new, but the updated original reporting is sobering with Trump hearing advice about using the military to overturn the election and the like from some of his sickest sycophants. At Axios, Jonathan Swan reported on warnings from key sources about the danger of what might lie ahead.</p><p> "Senior Trump administration officials are increasingly alarmed that President Trump might unleash — and abuse — the power of government in an effort to overturn the clear result of the election. </p><p> "These officials tell me that Trump is spending too much time with people they consider crackpots or conspiracy theorists and flirting with blatant abuses of power. Their fears include Trump's interest in former national security adviser Michael Flynn's wild talk of martial law; an idea floated of an executive order to commandeer voting machines; and the specter of Sidney Powell, the conspiracy-spewing election lawyer, obtaining governmental power and top-level security clearance."</p> <p> A senior administration official said that when Trump is "retweeting threats of putting politicians in jail, and spends his time talking to conspiracy nuts who openly say declaring martial law is no big deal, it's impossible not to start getting anxious about how this ends."</p> <p> New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman retweeted a Swan Twitter post-Saturday and added her own concern about how things seem more serious: </p><p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="56a5e3c505436cf1e9e2d1bec1a13d89" id="ccd25"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1340393624706703363"><div style="margin:1em 0">Sources who have gotten used to Trump’s eruptions over four years sound scared by what’s transpired in the past wee… https://t.co/T987pKpYEB</div> — Maggie Haberman (@Maggie Haberman)<a href="https://twitter.com/maggieNYT/statuses/1340393624706703363">1608409718.0</a></blockquote></div> <p>It's concerning stuff, but if it turns out -- like Trump's endless Twitter rants -- to be more bark than bite, the best real-time historians may turn out to be South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone and their creative consultant Peter Serafinowicz. Their take on Trump's mood was captured in a recent episode of the web series Sassy Justice.</p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4e45f5f302236f5a9315525d2237068e" id="2d48c"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1337759611219111936"><div style="margin:1em 0">Cheyenne 9’s coverage of the official White House address https://t.co/VoqqlmFu7c</div> — Sassy Justice (@Sassy Justice)<a href="https://twitter.com/sassyjustice/statuses/1337759611219111936">1607781720.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p>