Trump seems to indicate there's no need for a special counsel to investigate the election

It has been over 12 hours since the Nashville, Tennessee bombing and President Donald Trump hasn't tweeted anything about it, but he did find time to lash out about the 2020 election again.

Posting after a second day of golfing, Trump retweeted conservative commentator Dan Bongino's call for a special counsel saying that it wasn't needed.

"But we already know enough," Trump insisted, "and we won big!"





There was a question of whether Trump would demand Attorney General Bill Barr appoint a special counsel through the Justice Department, but Barr left ahead of the Christmas holiday. It's unknown if his replacement would be willing to appoint a special counsel, but it appears Trump doesn't think there's a need.

Before he left, Barr said that there was no evidence of election fraud or a widespread effort