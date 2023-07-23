'A very clear concerted plot': Jamie Raskin lays out details of Trump's election theft scheming

United States Representative Jamie Raskin (D-Maryland) on Sunday reminded the public that the events involving former President Donald Trump and his associates on and around January 6th, 2021 constituted "a very carefully orchestrated and choreographed plot to overthrow the election" and that "nothing spontaneous or out of control about" what went down that day.

Raskin's remarks came as he was urging the American people to avoid downplaying the criminal nature of what occurred.

"Trump and his followers would invite us to believe that all of this was some kind of spontaneous eruption at a rally that just got a little bit out of control," Raskin said on The Katie Phang Show. "No. This was a very clear concerted plot that took place over many weeks to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election."

The scheme, Raskin recalled, "included trying to get state legislatures to void out the Biden slates and replace them with the Trump slates. It included direct overtures to state election officials like Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in Georgia to get them to 'just find me 11,780 votes.' It involved an attempt to conceivably overthrow the Department of Justice leadership to install someone who would assert corruption. And finally, it involved a very concerted plan to try to get Vice President Pence to step outside of his constitutional role and to exercise lawless extra-constitutional powers simply to declare Trump president or to kick the whole election into the House of Representatives for a so-called contingent election where the states would be voting one state, one vote, rather than each of us members voting in that way."

Raskin reiterated that "this was a very carefully orchestrated and choreographed plot to overthrow the election. There was nothing spontaneous or out of control about it."

Watch below:



