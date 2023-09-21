'Deeper trouble': Expert calls out fake Trump elector's 'really bad legal argument'
(Gaconservative/Wikimedia Commons)

Alleged false Trump elector David Shafer made a bad defense argument that could put him in more legal peril, according to an expert on Thursday.

The former Georgia Republican Party chairman, Shafer just last week lost his bid to get the court to intervene in a complaint about unwanted mail he got from a lawyer as he faces trial in the Fulton County election case.

On Wednesday, it was reported that Shafer and two other Trump electors told the court that they were in fact acting as federal officers and doing what the law allows.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

Part of that report stood out to former Defense Department special counsel Ryan Goodman.

He highlighted this part of the news report:

"When presidential electors met on Dec. 14, 2020, Trump’s lawsuit challenging the election in Georgia was still pending. That meant Gov. Brian Kemp’s certification of Democrat Joe Biden was no longer valid, argued Shafer’s attorney, Craig Gillen.

Because of that, neither the Democratic nor Republican electors were official, Gillen said. At that point, it was up to Congress to pick the proper electors. If both houses of Congress agreed on the winner, that was the official slate, he said. If the houses couldn’t agree, then – and only then – would Kemp’s certified slate become official."

That argument, Goodman said, is bound to cause Shafer to face additional troubles.

"From the land of really, really bad legal arguments that get your client in deeper trouble," Goodman said on Thursday.

2020 ElectionSmartNewsTrump Indictment