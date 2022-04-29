Trump receives brutal fact-check after telling the NYT his endorsement record is ‘unblemished’
Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly and falsely claimed to have a perfect record when it comes to political endorsements, but his applause line at rallies went over less effectively when he told it to The New York Times.

Trump was interviewed for an article the newspaper published under the headline, "Why Republican Insurgents Are Struggling to Topple G.O.P. Governors."

"Trump-inspired and Trump-endorsed candidates for governor have put up spirited opposition in May primaries across five states, but they are facing strong headwinds. In addition to Ohio, where Gov. Mike DeWine holds a polling lead of nearly 20 percentage points over [Jim] Renacci, Republican governors in Alabama, Georgia and Idaho are so far holding off Trump-wing candidates," Reid Epstein reported. "For Mr. Trump, who regularly boasts of his approval rating among Republican voters and his endorsement record in primaries, the prospect of losing primaries — especially in Georgia, where he has for more than a year attacked [Brian] Kemp — would be an embarrassing setback."

Trump mentioned the Georgia race, where former Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) is struggle to gain traction against Kemp.

“Remember, you know, my record is unblemished,” Trump said. “The real story should be on the endorsements — not the David Perdue one — and, by the way, no race is over.”

The newspaper fact-checked Trump's claims about his record.

"Mr. Trump is far from undefeated in primaries. Last year in a special election in Texas, he backed Susan Wright, whose husband, Ron Wright, represented a Dallas-area district before dying of Covid, when she lost a Republican primary to Jake Ellzey. He was also on the losing end of a North Carolina primary in 2020 won by Representative Madison Cawthorn and an Alabama Senate primary in 2017 in which Roy S. Moore defeated Senator Luther Strange," the newspaper reported.

