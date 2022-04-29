MAGA-rioting Oath Keeper 'could be heard weeping several times' during seditious conspiracy guilty plea: report
Oath Keeper Brian Ulrich on Friday pleaded guilty to charges of seditious conspiracy -- and he reportedly got emotional during his hearing.

ABC News reports that Ulrich's voice cracked while D.C. district judge Amit Mehta read off the prison time he was likely to serve due to his guilty plea for seditious conspiracy and obstructing an official act of Congress.

At one point, Mehta asked Ulrich if he needed time to compose himself, to which the Oath Keeper replied, "It's not going to get any easier."

ABC also reports that Ulrich "could be heard weeping over the teleconference line several times through the remainder of the hearing."

Ulrich joins fellow Oath Keeper Joshua James in pleading guilty to seditious conspiracy, which is by far the most serious charge leveled against any Capitol rioters.

In his plea agreement, which was announced last month, James admitted that his actions at the Capitol were intended to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power and that they were done as part of a plan concocted by Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes.

The DOJ now has two members of the militia who can testify against Rhodes and implicate him in a seditious conspiracy, thus representing a significant boost to prosecutors' case against him.

Although many Capitol rioters have been charged for their roles in breaching the Capitol and committing acts of violence, Rhodes and some of his fellow Oath Keepers are so far the only ones to face the very serious seditious conspiracy charges.

