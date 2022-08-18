Trump endorsee is not 'mentally stable' and has 'no chance' of winning: GOP governor
Republicans are set to lose control of a governor's mansion in the 2022 midterms, the state's GOP incumbent governor predicted during an interview with a local radio station.

Maryland GOP Governor Larry Hogan appeared on WGMD’s "The Talk of Delmarva" with Mike Bradley as he visited the Eastern Shore on his way to the Maryland Association of Counties Summer Conference in Ocean City.

Hogan said Trump-endorsed GOP nominee Dan Cox had “no chance whatsoever” of beating Democrat Wes Moore in November, The Washington Post reported.

“He’s not, in my opinion, mentally stable,” Hogan told Bradley.

“He wanted to hang my friend, Mike Pence, and took three busloads of people to the Capitol," Hogan said.

Hogan has previously referred to Cox as a "QAnon whackjob."

"Cox’s campaign is seen as a long shot in Maryland, where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by a 2-to-1 margin," The Post reported. "And Hogan’s repeated attempts to paint Cox, a first-term delegate and a relative unknown across the state, as unfit to replace him will likely dampen Cox’s efforts to lure the Democratic voters and independents he would need to win."

