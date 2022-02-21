Trump endorsements flopping as some candidates struggle to raise cash: report

According to a report from CNN, the much sought-after endorsement of former president Donald Trump is turning out to have little impact in terms of donations for two Republican Party incumbents hoping to remain in the House of Representatives after the November midterm election.

While the Trump nod has helped elevate the profile and campaigns of some political newcomers, in the case of a House member from Illinois and another from West Virginia, that hasn't been the case as their floundering campaigns, combined with redistricting could mean they will be looking for a new job after their respective primaries.

Writing that "Trump's support hasn't been enough to clear all Republican fields," CNN's Melissa Holzberg DePalo is reporting that any windfall that Reps. Mary Miller (R-IL) and Alex Mooney (R-WV) might have been expecting from getting Trump's blessing have failed to appear.

In the case of Miller, she is being forced to challenge Rep. Rodney Davis (R) in the redesigned district and -- despite the fact that she is a Trump true-believer who opposed the certification of President Joe Biden's win -- is finding herself at a huge financial disadvantage as the primary looms.

"Miller's allegiance to those claims may have helped secure Trump's endorsement, but he hasn't picked the stronger fundraiser in the race," the report states before adding, "In the fourth quarter of 2021, Miller raised less than $165,000, bringing her election cycle haul through December 31 to $788,000. Davis, on the other hand, raised more than $1.8 million for his reelection campaign so far this cycle, including about $421,000 in the last three months of 2021. Davis is also sitting on a campaign war chest that could be hard to beat. His latest report to the Federal Election Commission showed he had $1.2 million on hand at the start of the year. By comparison, Miller began 2022 with just $415,000."

Mooney of West Virginia is experiencing a similar situation as he takes on fellow Republican Rep. David McKinley.

"Mooney nabbed Trump's endorsement in November, but the fourth quarter of 2021 was one of his lowest-performing fundraising periods," CNN is reporting. "He raised just $200,000 in those three months, while McKinley, in the same time frame, posted his highest quarterly haul of the year: $1.1 million, which included $500,000 of his own money," adding that "Mooney was still able to maintain a cash-on-hand advantage, though, and ended 2021 with nearly $2.4 million to McKinley's $1.6 million.

