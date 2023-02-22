Republicans endorsed by Trump aren't coming out in droves to support him: analysis

While Donald Trump is visiting the site of a rail disaster in Ohio, a state he won in both the 2016 and 2020 elections, Republicans in the state haven't rallied to support his 2024 bid for the White House, according to an analysis by The Washington Post.
Only three of Ohio’s 10 House Republicans have endorsed Trump for 2024, but none showed up to his press event in Palestine this Wednesday. "The relative lack of Trump endorsements is striking because Trump — who once described himself as “the king of endorsements”— endorsed all but one of the Republicans in Ohio’s delegation last year. And the state isn’t an anomaly," The Post's analysis stated.
The Post also points out that out of the 164 Trump-endorsed Republicans who been elected, only around 30 of them have returned the favor. Some of this may be due to the rising popularity of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
“There’s no denying that Ron DeSantis’ political star is on the rise, and that’s why you have a primary process,” said Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX), who Trump endorsed last year but who hasn’t endorsed Trump’s campaign, in December. “I’m looking forward to that process, and I think the two heavyweights right now are Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump.”
The Post's analysis also says that some Republicans are simply just less afraid of getting on Trump's bad side.
"While Trump helped defeat several House Republicans who voted to impeach him by endorsing their primary challengers last year (think the “Impeachment 10”), Republican lawmakers seem unafraid that they’ll lose their seats if they back another candidate for president."
