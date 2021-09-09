'Can we not do better?' MAGA fans turn on Trump for backing former Liz Cheney adviser

Some MAGA fans are turning on former president Donald Trump over his endorsement of Harriet Hageman, who is challenging GOP Rep. Liz Cheney in the 2022 Wyoming Republican primary race.

In a statement endorsing Hageman on Thursday, Trump called Cheney — who voted in favor of his impeachment for inciting the Capitol insurrection — a "warmonger and a disloyal Republican."



"Unlike RINO Liz Cheney, Harriet is all in for America First," Trump wrote, adding that she has his endorsement in "replacing the Democrats number one provider of sound bites, Liz Cheney."



Cheney responded by retweeting the statement from Trump's Save America PAC, writing above it, "Here's a sound bite for you: Bring it."

The Washington Post noted that, "Hageman has previously supported Cheney, donating to past campaigns and serving as an adviser to her failed Senate bid in 2013." Politico added that Hageman had "lavished praise on Cheney in a 2018 Facebook post and, as of Tuesday evening, her website included a picture of her with the congresswoman."

Which isn't sitting well with some of Trump's hard-core supporters.

"Uhm she's a Cheney ally...wtf is he doing," wrote one Twitter user who frequently retweets pro-Trump accounts.

"Trump's poor choice of personnel shines through again," wrote another user whose profile includes an image of Trump and a link to a pro-Trump website. "Trump's poor choice of personnel shines through again. Hageman is best friends with Liz. Stupid, stupid choice. Swamp Trash to replace Swamp Trash. ... The lamest, most manufactured rivalry ever. They are best friends! Complete failure by Trump here."

"There were so many other candidates. But now we re stuck with this one," wrote another self-described "Trump Republican."

