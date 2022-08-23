'That's on us': Christian broadcaster berates churchgoers for allowing themselves to be 'seduced' by Trump

In a column for the Christian Post, Christian broadcaster Michael Brown questioned whether churchgoers should be happy about another Donald Trump presidential run considering how he changed Christian behavior over the past six years.

As Brown wrote, he is not saying it is a bad thing if the former president makes another bid for the Oval Office, but he is concerned that Trump's Christain followers will continue down the path of adopting Trump's "nasty" and divisive rhetoric instead of following the teachings of Jesus Christ.

Claiming that Trump made good on many of his promises to the Christain community, he asked, "Do I believe that Trump, in the midst of his many positive accomplishments, had a profoundly negative affect on much of the Church of America? I certainly do."

Adding, "But I don’t blame President Trump for that. That’s on us, not on him," he continued, "The fact that many of us exalted him as some kind of political savior is our fault."

To make his case, he suggested, "The fact that we enjoyed watching him belittle and mock his political opponents, often in crude and cruel ways, is our fault. The fact that we divided over him so passionately, some to the point of literally loathing him and others to the point of talking about him more than they talked about Jesus, is our fault. The fact that he changed us more than we changed him, with some of our social media pages looking more like political attack sites rather than the pages of Jesus lovers, is our fault."

Adding that is is easy to vote for Trump based on the changes he brought about during the four years he was president, Brown pondered the damage Trump's Christian followers have done to their fellow churchgoers.

"While we could easily justify our vote for Trump as followers of Jesus (as opposed to voting for Hillary Clinton or Joe Biden), the way many of us joined ourselves to him deeply hurt our witness. So, it was not voting for Trump that hurt our witness, but our actions as Trump supporters that did," he confessed. "In many ways, by our carnal behavior, by our obsession with the elections, by our over-exalting of a man, by our savaging each other over our differences, by our following false prophecies, by our embracing of QAnon conspiracy theories, we deeply hurt out witness to a watching world, becoming better known as the Trump supporters than as the Jesus followers."

He added, "In the case of Trump, there were so many good things he stood for, so many admirable things he championed, so much courage he displayed, so much of our burden that he shared, that it was all too easy for us to get seduced. (By seduced I don’t mean voting for him; I mean acting the way we did.) In the process, we compromised our witness, put our trust in the political system, and divided over the president rather than united around Jesus. Will we do better if Trump decides to run again?"

