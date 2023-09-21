Donald Trump
Former Colorado Public Radio personality Jo Ann Allen blasted former President Donald Trump in a blistering column for the Denver Post, saying that his mugshot had the look of "evil incarnate" — and that he has a record to match.

"Trump caused workers to lose wages and contractors to go out of business because he refused to pay them for work on his failed Atlantic City casinos," wrote Allen. "A federal court ordered Trump to pay $25 million to students he duped into accepting non-accredited degrees from his eponymous university. Charities that help veterans also had to sue to get $2 million that he solicited on their behalf. Numerous development schemes, concocted with shady characters around the world, left investors high and dry. And, he’s famous for not paying attorney’s fees in a timely manner."

And even all of that, wrote Allen, "barely scratch[es] the surface" of the ways in which the former president is a "despicable person" — as evidenced by the four separate criminal indictments against him.

"What’s more dangerous than Trump’s look is his bullying of Republican politicians who kowtow in public and cower in private," wrote Allen — a key example being former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who is being prosecuted alongside Trump. "At a recent court hearing in the Georgia racketeering case, [Meadows] testified that he performed alleged criminal acts to avoid being yelled at by his boss. Think about that for a moment. A grown man said out loud in a court of law, before God and everybody, that he feared Trump’s rage." Moreover it was the chief of staff — the man who is supposed to be able to keep a handle on the president.

Despite all of the ex-president's legal problems and scandals, a critical mass of Republicans appear intent on running him for the White House again, with polling showing that he is leading the rest of the GOP field by over 40 points.

"The proven con man who’s hell bent on retribution should never occupy the Oval Office again," Allen concluded. "I pray sensible voters agree."

