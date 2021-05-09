Facebook official battles Chris Wallace on Trump ban: ‘He put himself in this bed and he can sleep in it’
The co-chair of the Facebook oversight board pushed back at Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday over the continuing ban of Donald Trump from the social media platform, saying the ex-president has no one to blame but himself.

Appearing on Fox News Sunday, Michael McConnell was unapologetic about the decision to prolong the ban despite the Fox host's complaint that Facebook is denying Trump his "freedom of reach" -- a play on "freedom of speech."

Noting Trump's comments while the Jan 6th assault was ongoing, the Facebook executive explained, "This is a plain violation of Facebook's rules against praising dangerous individuals and organizations at a time of violence," before stating the one-term president is "subject to the same rules on Facebook as everyone else."

"The argument is that Facebook and Twitter and other platforms have become so big that they can in effect silence people in the digital age, and the argument is, yes, President Trump is able to speak but it's not a matter of freedom of speech, it's a freedom of reach. How do you respond to that?" Wallace pressed.

"Remember," McConnell began. "Mr. Trump is the one who issued those inflammatory posts at the very time when rioters were invading Congress and shutting down the constitutionally prescribed process for counting electoral votes. He issued those posts. He is responsible for doing that. He bears responsibility for his situation. He put himself in this bed and he can sleep in it."

