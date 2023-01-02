Trump lashes out at Facebook — claims they lost '80 billion' in value because they kicked him off over Jan. 6

On Monday, Donald Trump sent off a flurry of posts on his Truth Social account, lashing out at border security, Ukraine and Facebook --all within a 30-minute period.

The former president -- whose only online presence is on his struggling Truth Social since he has yet to take Elon Musk up on his offer to allow him back on Twitter -- kicked off the morning with a no-context post where he wrote: "'TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING' One of most often used current phrases or statements. Wow, such a magnificent compliment. Thank you!" --- and then he was off and running.

Next came complaints about the border where he proclaimed, "... our beautiful USA is being poisoned from within."

In total, he wrote, "Our Southern Border is far beyond HORRIBLE. There is no Country in the World that has such atrocious, unsafe, and disgusting conditions at their Border. We are worse than any Third World Nation! Just think, two years ago we had the safest and most stable Border in U.S. history. Criminals and Drugs entering our once great Country were at a decades low… And now, our beautiful USA is being poisoned from within, a Nation in DECLINE. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and Fast!"

IN OTHER NEWS: Ginni Thomas' testimony to Jan. 6 committee sparks calls to investigate Clarence Thomas

Next came complaints about assisting the people of Ukraine as they fight off the Russian invasion, with the former president snarling, "When I was President I made Member Nations pay up all of the money they weren’t paying to NATO. The U.S. was footing almost the entire NATO bill, and I quickly put a stop to that. Hundreds of billions of Dollars were then rapidly paid by those 'delinquent' nations. The Secretary General of NATO said it was AMAZING what President Trump had done. Thank you, but here we go again! The good old USA 'suckers' are paying a VAST majority of the NATO bill, & outside money, going to Ukraine. VERY UNFAIR!"

Trump also claimed that Facebook's financial decline was precipitated by his being booted from the social media platform over the Jan. 6 insurrection that he set off by speaking at a "Stop the Steal" rally.

According to Trump, "Facebook has lost over 80 Billion Dollars in Value since 'deplatforming' President Donald J. Trump. Also, it has gotten very BORING and UNINTERESTING. That stupid, unnecessary, and probably illegal move is now considered a major business mistake. I agree!"