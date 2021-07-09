Conservative attorney urges Facebook to seek monetary damages from Trump over his 'irrational and frivolous' lawsuit

In his second appearance on CNN's "New Day" on Friday morning, conservative attorney George Conway let Donald Trump know, in no uncertain terms, that his highly publicized lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms will be dead on arrival once it gets before a judge.

As Paul Waldman of the Washington Post wrote, the former president's lawsuit against social media organizations -- and Facebook in particular -- "...presumably prepared by actual lawyers, hard as that may be to believe — claims that it 'rises beyond that of a private company to that of a state actor. As such, Defendant is constrained by the First Amendment right to free speech in the censorship decisions it makes regarding its Users.' It goes on to use the word 'unconstitutional' again and again to describe Facebook's decisions, despite the fact that only government action is or isn't constitutional."

On CNN, Conway, the husband of former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, backed Waldman up. and said those Trump is suing should sue him in return for monetary damages.

"When you actually read the complaint, it is every bit as illogical and irrational as you would think it would be, because the essential thrust of the claim is that the social media companies are violating the first amendment by deplatforming Trump," Conway explained. "And the First Amendment doesn't apply to these social media companies. In other words, you don't have a right against these companies the way you have the right against the government not to have them cut you off."

"The allegations are essentially particularly ridiculous because, in claiming that Twitter and Facebook were acting as the government on January 6 or January 7, whenever it was when Trump was deplatformed, acting as the United States government and coerced by the United States government and acting jointly with the United States government, guess who was president of the United States? Donald Trump," he smirked. "The story makes no sense in any number of levels. It's not going to be -- it's not going to last very long in court. The defendant should make a motion to dismiss, maybe even a motion for monetary sanctions for having to defend such a frivolous lawsuit, and it will get this message [through to Trump] very quickly."

Watch below:



