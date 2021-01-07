Facebook extends Trump's ban indefinitely and says he's a risk to incite 'violent insurrection'
Donald Trump. (Screenshot)

Facebook has locked President Donald Trump's account on the grounds that he is a risk to incite political violence.

In a message posted on Thursday morning, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he was locking the president's account in the name of public safety.

"His decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building has rightly disturbed people in the US and around the world," Zuckerberg wrote. "We removed these statements yesterday because we judged that their effect -- and likely their intent -- would be to provoke further violence."

Zuckerberg explained that his company in the past has resisted calls to remove Trump's account on the grounds that political speech should be protected on the platform.

However, he argues that "the current context is now fundamentally different, involving use of our platform to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government."

