Trump faces new legal threats amid investigation into 'Stop the Steal' fundraising scheme
Trump gestures as he addresses a press conference at the Lotte Palace Hotel. (Shutterstock.com)

People close to Donald Trump are facing new legal problems connected to the DOJ's investigation of the effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election, this time it's related to the "We Build the Wall" fundraising scheme. According to The Washington Post's Greg Sargent, "it couldn’t be happening to a nicer bunch of grifters."

"There are approximately 40 new subpoenas, according to the Times, and some are aimed at probing efforts to get fake presidential electors appointed to further Trump’s plot to thwart certification of President Biden’s victory," Sargent writes. "That’s commanding much attention, as the Justice Department’s investigation of that particular scheme appears to be seriously advancing."

According to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Trump and his allies raised up to $250 million with a fundraising effort that pushed conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.

IN OTHER NEWS: Republicans baffled by Lindsey Graham's abortion ban: 'There’s obviously a split of opinion'

"Some missives, which were sent out in the run-up to Jan. 6, 2021, called for donations to an 'Official Election Defense Fund," Sargent writes. "But that fund didn’t exist, the committee demonstrated. Much of the money flowed to the newly created Save America PAC, not 'election-related litigation.' That PAC donated millions to groups connected to top Trump advisers, the committee claimed, such as former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows."

Sargent goes on to say that Trump's lies about 2020 didn't just spark a riot at the U.S. It also "raked in extraordinary sums from people who were likely despairing about Trump’s loss and believed his lie that the election had been stolen from them."

Read the full article over at The Washington Post.

NOW WATCH: 'Marjorie Taylor Greene pushed the Big Lie and drove those people to the Capitol': Marcus Flowers pushes back

'Marjorie Taylor Greene pushed the Big Lie and drove those people to the Capitol' Marcus Flowers www.youtube.com

SmartNews