Trump launches attack on Michigan AG for attempting to sanction his election fraud attorneys
Late Saturday night, Donald Trump launched a fresh attack on Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel over a report that she is seeking sanctions against his election fraud attorneys for wasting the court's time with election fraud lawsuits that were quickly thrown out.


With right-wing Breitbart reporting, "Nessel said she will file complaints with the Attorney Grievance Commission 'because the lawsuits contained deliberate misinformation," the president linked to the article and suggested Nessel was going after the attorneys because they must be "getting very close."


According to the president, "These lawyers are true patriots who are fighting for the truth and, obviously, getting very close. AG should be sanctioned. Fight on!"

You can see the tweet below: