Trump ‘failed to act’: J6 star witness warns he ‘poses a threat to democracy’ with ongoing lies

Former Trump White House deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews participated in her first live television interview with CNN's Jake Tapper ahead of Thursday's public hearing of the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

In July, Matthews testified before the select committee in July about the number of people attempting to get Trump to quell the violence as his supporters attacked the Capitol.

"I'm told tomorrow's hearing will serve as the committee's basically closing argument before the midterms to voters," Tapper reported.

Tapper described Matthews as a "star witness" and noted she resigned on Jan. 6.

"I guess the big question that we're going to hear tomorrow is, do you think Donald Trump poses a threat to democracy?" Tapper asked.

"I do think that he poses a threat to democracy," Matthews replied. "I think that Jan. 6 showed that and that was part of my reason for resigning. He failed to act that day. He had every opportunity to call off the mob and stop the violence, we've seen from taped testimony from several of my colleagues that folks were pleading with him to do that and he didn't ever pick up the phone once and I think the Jan. 6 committee has laid that out."

"But furthermore than just Jan. 6, he's continued to push the lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him with zero evidence of that," Matthews said. "And I think that that does pose a threat to our democracy."

