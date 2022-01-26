Trump DOJ investigation statement contains two key revelations: former FBI official

Former FBI Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok explained two key revelations in an exclusive CNN interview with Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco.
"Major news this morning in a story that CNN broke overnight," CNN's John Berman reported. "For the first time, the Department of Justice is publicly acknowledging that it is looking into a specific aspect of the plot from high-level Donald Trump allies to overturn the 2020 election."
"We learned that federal prosecutors are reviewing the fake electoral college certifications from 2020 that falsely declared former President Trump the winner of seven states, states that he lost," he explained.
RELATED: DOJ confirms probe of fake Trump electoral certificates: 'Our prosecutors are looking' at referrals
"The fake electoral certifications were signed by Trump allies, who falsely claimed to be the rightful electors in Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, and Wisconsin."
For analysis, Berman and co-host Brianna Keilar interviewed Strzok.
Berman noted Monacco's "carefully chosen words."
"How do you read it?" Berman asked.
"Well, absolutely. You know, in my experience, any time the Department of Justice or FBI makes a comment on an ongoing investigation, particularly at a high level, those words are very carefully chosen and they're very closely scrutinized," Strzok replied. "Certainly, when you hear them coming from the deputy attorney general herself, I have no doubt that the intention and the plan to do that was probably — went up to the attorney general and certainly the office of the attorney general."
"And it's important when you're looking at a statement like that to read it very carefully and there are two things I see in there." he explained. "One, prosecutors are looking at it. What that means to me is they are examining the allegations, they're looking at federal law, they're seeing what the elements of the particular crimes that might be involved are and are looking where the evidence falls and doesn't fall."
"And the second thing, the last point is she says she can't comment anymore on ongoing investigations. That means exactly what it says, that means right now there are investigations — plural — that are open and ongoing within the Department of Justice about this matter," he explained. "So that's a very significant event and to me it indicates just how high the level of investigation is now going within DOJ."
Watch:
Peter Strzok www.youtube.com