DC braces for violence as Trump supporters descend for electoral college vote certification
Proud Boys in Washington, D.C. on December 12, 2020. (Geoff Livingston/Flickr)

On Friday, CBS News reported that District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine is preparing for unrest, as supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump are expected to protest the certification of the Electoral College vote.

"'My level of anxiety is high. My preparation is even more intense than that,' Racine told CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett in this week's episode of 'The Takeout' podcast," reported Jake Rosen. "Racine is worried the far-right, white supremacist group known as the 'Proud Boys' will return to the District and 'pick fights, create damage, damage property, and then act in a very threatening way' towards historic Black institutions in the city like the group did in mid-December 2020."

The Proud Boys have also threatened to interfere on President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration day, while in disguise.

The Electoral College certification is already set to be a more dramatic spectacle than usual, with Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and dozens of House Republicans vowing to raise "objections" to the results in several states — a protest that will not change the result but will drag out the process.