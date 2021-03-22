Trump blasted with fury for admitting he ignored Fauci's advice
Former president Donald Trump admitted that he ignored Dr. Anthony Fauci's advice on the coronavirus pandemic, and that served as a reminder of his catastrophic failures.

The twice-impeached one-term president told Fox News host Lisa Boothe that he personally liked Fauci but dismissed the infectious disease expert as a self-promoter.

"I listened to him," Trump said, "but I didn't do what he said."

The former president's blithe admission prompted intense anger on social media.