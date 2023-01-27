‘Rot in hell!’ Trump rages about 'deranged' investigations in Truth Social video binge
Donald Trump speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Former President Donald Trump on Friday posted several videos on his Truth Social platform, including one in which he angrily ranted about being investigated for his 2016 campaign's multiple contacts with Russian agents.

In the video, Trump called out Charles McGonigal, a former special agent in charge of counterintelligence in the FBI’s New York Field Office, who was arrested last week for his work helping Kremlin-aligned oligarch Oleg Deripaska try to evade sanctions.

"The FBI after me for the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax, long before my election as president, was just arrested for taking money from Russia, Russia, Russia!" Trump fumed. "May he rot in hell!"

In fact, there is no indication that McGonigal was the lead investigator into the Trump campaign's Russian ties.

What's more, the oligarch whom McGonigal is accused of helping is the same oligarch whose deep ties to former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort created suspicions that Trump's campaign might have been directly working with Kremlin agents to sabotage Democratic rival Hillary Clinton's campaign.

A Senate Intelligence Committee report released in 2020 found that "Manafort's high level access and willingness to share information with individuals closely affiliated with the Russian intelligence services, particularly Kilimnik and associates of Oleg Deripaska, represented a grave counterintelligence threat."

