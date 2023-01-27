George Santos pays tribute to Holocaust survivors after falsely claiming his grandparents fled Hitler

Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who falsely claimed that his grandparents were Jews who fled the Holocaust, paid tribute to genuine victims of Nazi anti-Semitism on the floor of the United States House of Representatives on Friday.

Santos began his speech by noting that January 27th marks the anniversary of the liberation of the notorious Auschwitz concentration camp, where untold numbers of Jews were put to death at the hands of the Nazis.

"Let this day serve as a reminder that we must always honor the victims and survivors," said Santos, whose own grandparents were not among such victims despite his false past claims to the contrary.

Santos then acknowledged the grandmother of one of his own staffers whom he said was a 93-year-old Holocaust survivor who spent time in Auschwitz.

"Anti-Semitism is a plague in this nation," said Santos. "And it is up to us to ensure that this kind of tragedy is never to be seen again."

In addition to lying about his grandparents experiences fleeing Hitler, Santos also admitted that he lied about being Jewish all together, and clarified that he simply meant to say he was "Jew-ish."

