Trump demands investigation of 'Marxists and Thugs' at FBI
President Donald Trump speaks at the Shell Pennsylvania Petrochemicals Complex in Monaca, Pennsylvania on August 13, 2019. (Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday demanded that his allies in Congress launch an investigation into the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United States Department of Justice for launching criminal probes into him.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump said that House Republicans needed to make investigating his purported persecution at the hands of the FBI their top priority.

"Republicans in Congress must investigate the abusive Weaponization of the FBI and Department of Injustice against the Democrats number one political opponent, ME (leading BIG in every Poll!), which has been going on for a long time, and is absolutely outrageous," he wrote.

Trump finished his post by lobbing personal insults at the FBI.

"Don’t be afraid of the Marxists and Thugs," he demanded. "We must MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

Trump has been enraged at the FBI ever since agents executed a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago resort last year to retrieve top-secret government documents that reportedly included information on another nation's nuclear weapons program.

Although both President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence are also facing scrutiny for their own handling of classified materials, Trump has been the only one so far to have accused the government of going after him for political purposes.

