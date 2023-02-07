Morning Joe wallops conservative group’s ‘shameless hackery’ for finally turning on Trump
MSNBC

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough hammered his old friends at the conservative Club for Growth for finally turning on Donald Trump.

The anti-tax group invited a half-dozen potential Republican presidential candidates to its annual retreat next month, saying they offered a better chance of winning back the White House in 2024, but the "Morning Joe" host said they'd abandoned their founding principles early in Trump's presidency.

"I was a 30-year-old guy that nobody believed in, but these two guys said, 'You know what, Scarborough, you're a small-government conservative, we know you go up there and fight, we don't care, we don't care -- we'll waste our money, take it,'" the former GOP lawmaker said. "Then they did the same with Club for Growth. They didn't care about Republicans, they didn't care about Democrats. They cared about fiscal responsibility, and to see what happened with Club for Growth over the past three, four, five years, it's repulsive. It's gross. It's just the worst form of hackery."

"But this is a big change," Scarborough added, "the fact that now they're turning on the guy they've been shamelessly defending. Actually, that's even a bit more of a tipping point for me than Charles Koch doing it. Charles never made it secret, the fact he never liked Donald Trump."

READ MORE: Shady accounting shines spotlight on former George Santos treasurer's other clients

However, Scarborough doubts their opposition to the ex-president will hold once he wins a couple of Republican primary elections.

"If Trump runs, he'll probably win primary contests in the Republican Party," Scarborough said. "Him winning the Republican primary is not the issue. Democrats hope, Democrats pray, Democrats are hoping beyond hope that Donald Trump is nominated because he's a loser in general elections. He'll never win the suburbs of Atlanta again. He'll never win the suburbs of Philly again. He'll never win the swing voters that he needs to win."

"So the question is whether they're stupid enough, whether these donors are stupid enough and short-sighted enough to race to Donald Trump the second he starts winning Republican primary contests, because that's not the issue," Scarborough added. "This guy can win Republican primary contests. He'll just lose them another four years in the White House."

Watch the video below or at this link.

02 07 2023 06 27 00 youtu.be

SmartNews