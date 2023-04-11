Chuck Schumer to put GOP senators on the spot over Trump's call to defund FBI

Former President Donald Trump's call last week to defund the Federal Bureau of Investigation over multiple investigations into his conduct has put congressional Republicans in a tough spot -- and now Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is taking advantage of it.
The Washington Post reports that Schumer next week plans to introduce a measure condemning Trump's call to defund the FBI and DOJ, which will force Senate Republicans to make a choice between supporting federal law enforcement officials or the current frontrunner to be their party's presidential nominee.
In a letter announcing the resolution, Schumer highlighted all the vital work that the FBI does that would be jeopardized should Trump get his wish for them to be defunded.
"The good work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice sends criminals to prison for bank robbery, sex trafficking, child pornography, hate crimes, terrorism, fraud and so much more," Schumer argued. "The former President and his allies in Congress must not subjugate justice and public safety because of their own personal grievances.”
Trump's call to defund the FBI came shortly after his indictment by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, although he is also facing federal investigations for his handling of top-secret government documents and his efforts to illegally remain in power after losing the 2020 presidential election.
"REPUBLICANS IN CONGRESS SHOULD DEFUND THE DOJ AND FBI UNTIL THEY COME TO THEIR SENSES," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "THE DEMOCRATS HAVE TOTALLY WEAPONIZED LAW ENFORCEMENT IN OUR COUNTRY AND ARE VICIOUSLY USING THIS ABUSE OF POWER TO INTERFERE WITH OUR ALREADY UNDER SIEGE ELECTIONS!"