What Trump should be afraid of now that Mike Pence denies the 'big lie': legal expert

Former Vice President Mike Pence came forward this week condemning former President Donald Trump for his attempt to overthrow the 2020 election and the attack on Jan. 6.

It's taken over a year for Pence to come forward, despite chants of "hang Mike Pence" echoing in and outside the building. New videos also show others were chanting "cut their had off!"

But the problem for Donald Trump isn't that Mike Pence is finally standing up for himself. According to legal analyst and former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman, Pence telling-all to the Jan. 6 committee isn't a problem. It's everyone else Trump should be afraid of.

"Here's the concrete, and very sharp, risk for Trump of dumping on Pence," Litman tweeted Sunday. "Not that Pence will be out front or raising his right hand to tell the truth about Trump's conduct; rather, that his two main advisers, who often were IN THE ROOM, will do so."

Pence adviser and chief of staff Marc Short appeared before the House Select Committee on Jan. 6 this week, and revealed his observations that Trump was listening to "snake oil salesmen," he told "Meet the Press."

"I think unfortunately the president had many bad advisers, who were basically snake oil salesmen giving him really random and novel ideas as to what the vice president could do,” Short said. “But our office, you know, researched that and recognized that was never an option.”

Penceworld and Trumpworld are about to go to war, characterized Peter Wade for Rolling Stone on Sunday.