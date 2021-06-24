Trump feels 'used' by Jared Kushner after son-in-law bolts from him to protect his image: report

On Wednesday's edition of "Anderson Cooper 360," correspondent Jim Acosta said that former President Donald Trump feels "used" by his son-in-law Jared Kushner, following reports that he and Ivanka Trump have distanced themselves from him as he continues to attack the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election.

"It sounds like Jared and Ivanka are trying to treat Trump as the coffee boy. I never thought I would see that day," said Acosta. "I did talk to a long-time Trump adviser today who said, you know what, Trump feels used by Jared Kushner. There's a twist, Anderson, that I don't know if we would ever see — Trump feeling used in all of this."

"Listen, as for Jared and Ivanka trying to distance themselves, keep in mind, I don't want to go over all of the history in the last four years, but Jared was in charge of Middle East peace in the Trump administration. He had a heavy hand in the COVID response. He was working on, you know, the border wall. He was a campaign adviser and so on. There's no rehab tour. There's no PR spinning. There's no separation that can be put in place between Trump and Jared and Ivanka that is going to wash the blood of January 6th off of their designer suits. It's just not going to happen. And I think Jared and Ivanka can try this, but I don't think they're fooling anybody. I think a lot of people out there see their failures tied very tightly to the failures of former President Donald Trump."

"The other thing I will say, Anderson, you know, in all of this, Jared and Ivanka, they know what took place on January 6th," added Acosta. "They could tell all. They could tell the public how sorry they are about January 6th and what happened to this country. Until they do that, should anybody really take them seriously? I think not."

Watch below: