'This may be the final blow': Political analysts sound the alarm that the Trump lawyer testimony will be damaging

In response to the reports that the appeals court ruled against Donald Trump in an effort to stop one of his lawyers from testifying in the documents scandal, political and legal analysts are sounding the alarm.

The news promoted former FBI general counsel Andrew Weissmann to note that the conversations with Trump and Cocran only protect private communications seeking legal advice, "NOT the facts client provided lawyer intended to be communicated to the government."

"Cannot emphasize enough how Corcoran's testimony vs. Trump on Espionage Act and obstruction may be the single greatest threat to him. Allegedly with notes and recording this may be the final blow," said Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin.

Legal analyst Allison Gill noted that it's hard to know the specifics on what is expected when it comes to the demands of Corcoran because the case is under seal.

IN OTHER NEWS: Rand Paul stunned by Moderna CEO: Less risk of myocarditis for people who take vaccine

Lawfare's Anna Bower also pointed out that "Corcoran isn't the only Trump attorney scheduled to testify before the Mar-a-Lago documents grand jury this week."

"Jennifer Little—one of Trump’s attorneys in the Fulton County probe—is also likely to testify this week," she added.

"As I've said, this evidence could be huge," said Los Angeles Times legal columnist Harry Litman. "Trump presumably will seek an emergency stay from Supreme Court. A justice might give a brief temporary one, but can't see 5 votes there. Meaning that quite likely in short order Corcoran -- and his documentary evidence -- are back in the [grand jury]."

"And, in any event," Weissmann also said, "if client provides false facts to counsel to provide to govt, that is a crime (obstruction and false statement to government), and crime-fraud exception applies. You can't commit a crime through a lawyer intermediary."