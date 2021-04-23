Trump campaign sent to collections by City of Albuquerque over unpaid bills: report
According to a report from KOB4, the city of Albuquerque is sending former president Donald Trump to collection over unpaid bills dating back to a rally he held in the city in 2019.

At issue is close to $200,000 in security costs the city incurred after Trump spent the night in local hotel as well as the costs of "blocking off parts of downtown, paying police officers overtime and covering the paid time off expenses of city workers who had to stay home.," the report states.

According to Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, "We actually treated it like any other debt, and so it goes through a somewhat process where you send a bunch of letters out. We got no response from those letters. And then automatically, it does go to an agency that helps try and collect debts, and so that's those annoying phone calls you get that say, you know, you owe money to so-and-so like now, Trump is getting those."

"Given what else has happened, I mean in terms of, even his own campaign owing money to donors and lots of shady stuff there, so unfortunately I don't really expect us to get paid. But it's important that we do, and you know, we would do it for anyone else, so he's no different," he added.

According to KOB4, they reached out to Trump's people for comment and were told their request was under "review."