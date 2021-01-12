Trump will flee the country if he gets indicted: Morning Joe guest
Photo via Saul Loeb/AFP

According to Newsweek editor-at-large Tom Rogers, should Donald Trump be indicted on serious charges of either financial improprieties or even inciting the riot last week at the Capitol that led to five deaths, he will flee the United States to another country where he can't be extradited.

Appearing on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Rogers said he didn't see any way Trump would want to face a court trial and the threat of imprisonment. He would prefer to leave and cause more chaos by rallying his fans to defend him while he hides out overseas.

Speaking with host Scarborough, Rogers reminded the "Morning Joe" panel, "One thing he said a number of months ago was 'imagine if I lose, I might have to leave the country.'"

"I actually think if he is indicted here for the criminal acts I'm talking about -- and obviously they need to be pursued with due process and fairness -- but if he is, I think there is a chance he would flee the country. Go to a country that we have no extradition treaty with, with a friendly president, maybe like Brazil," he continued.

"I think this whole notion of going after him as a person, as the head of a personality cult can really do an awful lot, not only to change this perception of people still believing in him and therefore him being able to impose litmus tests on how congressmen act when it comes to policy and political issues, and turn him into some level of a political irrelevant which I think is absolutely doable if we go hard and fast going after him on these other criminal activities," he added.

Watch below:


MSNBC 01 12 2021 06 48 23 www.youtube.com