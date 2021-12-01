QAnon believers rush to defend Trump after Jeffrey Epstein's pilot testifies that he flew on the notorious pedophile's plane

Adherents to the QAnon conspiracy theory cult are defending former President Donald Trump after a pilot testified at Ghislaine Maxwell's trial that Trump flew on the private plane of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Newsweek reports.

Lawrence Paul Visoski Jr., who was Epstein's pilot for almost 30 years, testified that Trump, Bill Clinton, and other famous names flew on the plane between 1991 and 2019. There still is no evidence that the prominent figures, including Trump, played a role in any of Epstein's crimes.

Still, some QAnon followers weren't discouraged by Trump's close proximity to a notorious pedophile. Telegram user Qtah, who has more than 128,430 followers, wrote on Tuesday: "If you're paying attention to the media, right now they are attempting to turn the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell into the trial of President Trump. These moves always backfire on them," according to Newsweek.

Another user with over 7,400 followers wrote: "So, the pilot in the Ghislaine Maxwell case has fingered Trump as being a passenger on Epstein's Lolita Express."

"'Trump lied and is guilty', leftist Twitter is gleefully exclaiming. They jump the shark. Again. I challenge you to find anywhere where Trump directly denies flying with Epstein. Instead? We can find a quote from Trump irritated at Epstein who is going to fly on the Trump plane," Telegram user BrunoBarks wrote. "All this does is to get more leftists' eyes on the trial and they will soon see who is really guilty. Remember that in any sting operation, one must needs get close to the target scum bag being set up."

Other comments on various posts show QAnon followers doubting Visoski's testimony.

