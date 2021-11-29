QAnon cultist complains to Trump about failed predictions: 'This is starting to get very old'
QAnon conspiracy theorists attend a Trump rally (Screen cap).

At least one disillusioned QAnon follower has gotten sick of one missed deadline after another.

Conspiracy theorist Donny Warren wrote an open letter to Donald Trump to complain about the number of failed predictions regarding the arrests of global elites and their enablers and the restoration of the twice-impeached one-term president to the White House, reported Newsweek.

"We have seen nothing happen," Warren complained. "I told a few of my 'awake' friends that either this would be the best Thanksgiving ever or the worst. Guess which one it was?"

"For months I have anticipated each day with excitement knowing that I was watching my President and his crews of patriots take back our country and our freedom," he added. "I am losing that excitement now. This is starting to get very old. I will not be checking Lin [Wood's] page, or [General Michael] Flynn, or any others for a good while. I'm already tired of it."

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Irresponsible!' Kayleigh McEnany erupts in anger over Biden not wearing a mask at Thanksgiving

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany lashed out at members of the media on Monday www.youtube.com

SmartNews