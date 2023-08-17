Trump demands Fox & Friends stop using 'big orange' photo of him in angry early-morning tirade

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday raged at his one-time favorite morning news show for showing photos of him that he deemed to be unflattering.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, the former president attacked "Fox & Friends" for its photo selection during segments covering his 2024 presidential bid.

"They purposely show the absolutely worst pictures of me, especially the big 'orange' one with my chin pulled way back," wrote Trump. "They think they are getting away with something, they’re not. Just like 2016 all over again... And then they want me to debate!"

Trump also complained that Fox & Friends was not showing "all of the Polls where I am beating Biden, by a lot," despite the fact that most polls of the 2024 race show Biden with a small but steady lead.

Of course, Trump has much larger problems than unflattering photos, as he has now been indicted four separate times in four separate jurisdictions.

Despite or because of Trump's unprecedented legal troubles and accusations of criminality leveled against him, polls show that he is by far the frontrunner to be the Republican Party's nominee for the presidency next year.