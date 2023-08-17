Panicked Trump lawyers urging him to pull the plug on Georgia press conference: report

Donald Trump's planned press conference next week, where he claims that he will provide evidence of 2020 presidential election fraud in Georgia, might be in doubt as his legal team is warning him it could cripple their efforts to defend him.
According to a report from ABC News, Trump's legal advisers are worried he may say something that will make it harder for them to defend him in the far-reaching RICO case Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed earlier this week.
According to ABC News' sources, "Trump's legal advisors have told him that holding such a press conference with dubious claims of voter fraud will only complicate his legal problems and some of his attorneys have advised him to cancel it."
After the former president took to social media to proclaim he would present, "A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia," Georgia's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp fired back and stated that "the 2020 election in Georgia was not stolen. For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward -- under oath -- and prove anything in a court of law.”
The ABC report adds that "Georgia's 2020 presidential election has been thoroughly examined and re-examined. The results were confirmed in three separate counts, include a hand count of the nearly 5 million ballots cast in the state. Under Attorney General Bill Barr, Trump's own Justice Department looked allegations made by Trump. So did the Georgia Bureau of Investigation."
