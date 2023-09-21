Trump snarls at Fox News over new national poll
Donald Trump (Photo by Mandel Ngan for AFP)

Donald Trump kicked off his Thursday morning by lashing out at Fox NewsFox News, complaining that they are refusing to share a poll that shows him as the Republican Party's 2024 presidential frontrunner.

While the poll is easily accessible online, that doesn't seem to be enough for the former president who attacked the conservative news network.

Taking to his Truth Social platform, Trump singled out the hosts of the "Fox & Friends" morning show with an all caps: "SHOW THE POLL!!!"

OLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

In total, he wrote, "Why won’t Fox (Fox & Friends!) show the National Poll that THEY just did. They refuse to put it up, even after spending all of that money. SHOW THE POLL!!! If they don’t show it, I’ll put it up later!"

2024 ElectionsMediaSmartNews