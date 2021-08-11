Trump begs Fox News to air election lies for the 'ratings bonanza'

Donald Trump and Sean Hannity (Fox News/screen grab)
Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday lashed out at Fox News for refusing to air lies about the 2020 election.
Trump's remarks came as MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was kicking off the second day of a "cyber symposium" that he claimed would prove that China hacked the 2020 election in favor of President Joe Biden. Lindell insisted that as many as 40 million people had tuned into the event's live stream on the first day.
"Fox doesn't understand that it's missing a ratings bonanza by not covering the 2020 Election Fraud, the Crime of the Century, which is being exposed throughout many states on a daily basis," Trump said in a statement. "They are also doing a disservice to our country. People have turned them off!"