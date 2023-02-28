Trump mocks Fox News' Dominion lawsuit woes: 'They look scared and frightened'

Former President Donald Trump slammed Fox News for not doing more to stand up for the validity of its false "voter fraud" claims in the $1.6 billion Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit, in a furious rant on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday.

"There was so much Voter Fraud & Irregularities in the 2020 Presidential Election that it amazes me how weak and ineffective FoxNews is at portraying itself in the lawsuit against them," wrote Trump. "They look too scared and frightened to reveal the massive amounts of voter fraud & Irregularities already found, and it would actually help them in the lawsuit. Instead FoxNews wants to silence its anchors and reporters, the reason so many of their viewers fled. The Election was that of a Third World Country!"

There is no evidence whatsoever to support the claim that the 2020 presidential election had any meaningful amount of fraud or irregularities.

There is also no evidence that Dominion rigged, or allowed the rigging of, its voting equipment, which Fox News allowed its guests to claim despite internal communications showing Fox's executives and top on-air personalities knew the election was secure and legitimate.

READ MORE: 'Stupid' Dilbert creator killed his career because of a highly flawed right-wing poll: analysis

Fox News itself is not claiming that the election fraud conspiracy theories are legitimate in its defense of Dominion's lawsuit. Rather, they are claiming that they were simply reporting both sides of a newsworthy controversy, and that Dominion is "cherry-picking" quotes from employees at Fox to create the impression the network was willfully spreading false information.

However, Dominion has laid out a damning case that shows anchors promoting baseless conspiracy theories to their audience with little if any qualification, including anchor Maria Bartiromo putting pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell on air to discuss election fraud information she had privately admitted was from a source who claimed to have obtained it with "time travel."

Trump has continued to maintain, with no evidence, the election was stolen from him. His involvement in the "Stop the Steal" rally that later fed people into the January 6 insurrection was a major part of his second impeachment, and investigations first by House lawmakers and then a Justice Department special counsel, which is ongoing.