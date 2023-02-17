Fox News got election fraud info from woman who claims she got it through 'time travel': lawsuit

Fox News got some of its information on "election fraud" allegations against Dominion Voting Systems from a woman who claims she got the information through a form of "time travel," the election equipment company's lawsuit alleges.

This detail of the Dominion lawsuit was first flagged by NBC News' Ben Collins on Thursday, as part of a segment Dominion highlighted between pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell and Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, who was communicating with her and amplifying her message on her program.

"Powell's source ... explained that she gets her information from experiencing something 'like time-travel in a semi-conscious state,' allowing her to 'see what others don't see, and hear what others don't hear,' and she received messages from 'the wind,'" stated the lawsuit.

"Bartiromo read this email at the time: she responded to Powell saying she had shared this 'very imp[ortant] info' with Eric Trump," the complaint continued.

READ: Mike Pence calls to end Social Security and Medicare in Fox News interview

Dominion is seeking $1.6 billion from Fox News for defamation, after the network aired segments suggesting that the company, which produces election equipment used by several states, may have rigged the outcome of the election. Fox has claimed in its defense the company is not worth as much as it claims.

New reporting released today adds fuel to Dominion's suit by showing that many Fox News personalities behind the scenes privately expressed shock and derision at former President Donald Trump's election fraud claims.

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Unsealed docs reveal Rupert Murdoch’s stunned reaction to Giuliani’s infamous press conference