Judge slaps down Trump's efforts to delay NY AG's fraud lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump has lost in court yet again.

Law and Crime News reported Tuesday that Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron brushed off Trump's request to delay the upcoming civil fraud trial against the Trump Organization for allegedly committing years' worth of financial crimes.

Trump attorneys Alina Habba and Clifford Robert tried to argue that an October 2 start date was simply not enough time for them to go over the voluminous evidence that New York Attorney General Letitia James had compiled, and they argued having a trial that early would "simply a one-way ticket on a railroad to the Attorney General’s predetermined destination."

Trump and his legal team have repeatedly tried to use stall tactics to delay legal proceedings, and Engoron had previously indicated that he was reluctant to move the trial date.

The judge informed Trump's attorneys that the trial date was "written in stone" and would not agree to their request.

Additionally, the judge fired off a couple of warning shots against the defense over tactics they might employ and said he would not put up with them arguing that "everyone was doing it” and “those parties could reach their own conclusions” when it came to justifying the Trump Organization allegedly defrauding banks.

“This case is complex, but it’s not complicated," he said. “It all boils down to whether the statements of financial condition are true, and the rest as Rabbi Hillel famously said, is all commentary.”