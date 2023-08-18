Trump's team to negotiate bail at special meeting with Fani Willis: report
Fani Willis and Donald Trump / official portraits.

Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers are headed to Georgia early next week to negotiate his bail, sources told ABC News Friday.

The legal team will meet with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis several days before the August 25 deadline by which he has to turn himself into a Georgia jailhouse to be booked. His arraignment is expected to be at a later date.

The sources told ABC terms of the bond package will be discussed before he reports to be processed.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

Legal experts have voiced opinions that Trump may be denied bail because of threatening language he has used on the Truth Social account, which a judge may consider to be intimidating to witnesses and prosecutors.

But that is considered to be unlikely.

Trump and 18 others were indicted on Monday on charges involving attempts to overturn the 2020 election result in Georgia.

SmartNews