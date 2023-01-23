Trump lawyers conclude he is innocent in Georgia because grand jury never sought his testimony
Donald Trump's lawyers released a statement on Monday claiming that it's clear their client is innocent of anything involved in the Georgia voter fraud investigation as evidenced by the fact that he wasn't called to testify before the special grand jury.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporters Bill Rankin and Tamar Hallerman posted the statement from Drew Findling and Marissa Goldberg, who are attorneys with the law firm that was retained by the former president.

"On behalf of President Trump, we will not be present nor participating in Tuesday's hearing regarding the possible release of the special purpose grand jury's report. To date, we have never been a part of this process," the statement claims. "The grand jury compelled the testimony of dozens of other, often high-ranking, officials during the investigation, but never found it important to speak with the President. He was never subpoenaed nor asked to come in voluntarily by this grand jury or anyone in the Fulton County District Attorney's Office. Therefore, we can assume that the grand jury did their job and looked at the facts and the law, as we have, and concluded there were no violations of the law by President Trump."

This case involves the pressure campaign from Trump and chief of staff Mark Meadows, along with campaign allies, to get the secretary of state and governor of Georgia to "find" the votes necessary to ensure Trump won the state. The effort was taped and released to the public with the former president asking for the men to "find 11,780 votes," claiming that they'd won the election whether the votes reflected it or not.

Georgia was also one of the states in which fake Republican electors coordinated to submit their false paperwork saying that they were duly elected electors from Georgia. The Justice Department is currently investigating that as part of a greater effort across multiple states but Georgia and other states have opened their own investigations into the legality of the plot.

