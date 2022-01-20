Fulton County district attorney turns up the heat on Trump as she seeks to assemble a special grand jury for 2020 probe

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is seeking a special grand jury in her investigation of former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn Georgia's 2020 presidential election.

"In a Thursday letter to Christopher S. Brasher, chief judge of Fulton County’s Superior Court, Willis said the move was needed because a “significant number of witnesses and prospective witnesses have refused to cooperate with the investigation absent a subpoena requiring their testimony," The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Thursday. "She cited comments Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger made during an October 2021 interview with NBC News’ Chuck Todd."

The probe is centered around Trump's Jan. 2 phone call to Raffensperger, when he urged the elections chief to "find" enough votes to overcome Biden's victory.

"So-called special purpose grand juries are rarely used in Georgia but could be a valuable tool for Willis as she takes the extraordinary step of investigating the conduct of a president while he was in office," the newspaper reported. "Special grand juries, which typically have 16 to 23 members, can’t issue indictments. But they can subpoena witnesses, compel the production of documents, inspect and enter into certain offices for the purposes of the investigation."

