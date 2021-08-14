Maddow exclusive: Reporting on Trump’s efforts to overturn election ‘relevant’ to Georgia criminal probe
MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow (screengrab)

On MSNBC Friday, Rachel Maddow broke the news that investigators in Georgia who are probing former President Donald Trump's efforts to influence the vote count are also considering the new evidence that Trump tried to strongarm the Justice Department into helping him.

"There is also a story I want to give you an update on that we have been covering intensively all this week ... it is the still-unspooling scandal involving the U.S. Department of Justice at the end of the Trump administration," said Maddow. "We can report tonight that according to a person familiar with the investigation, these new revelations, this new reporting, about how Trump and Jeff Clark apparently targeted Georgia in this plot, those new revelations are considered, quote, 'relevant and useful' by the investigators in the Fulton County District Attorney's office, who have opened a criminal investigation into President Trump's alleged efforts to interfere with elections' officials in Georgia after the November election."

"Again, that is an ongoing criminal investigation led by the Fulton County District Attorney," said Maddow. "There have been some recent, vague reports that the criminal investigation, in that office, into President Trump's actions, that that investigation might have been cooling off or might have been put on the back burner, somehow. We do not believe that is the case and again, according to a person familiar with the investigation, the new, recent revelations about details of the plot against Georgia's election results, those newly-reported details are considered, quote, 'relevant and useful' to the case that is being assembled by that prosecutor's office. So, that is one thing you need to know."

Watch below:

Rachel Maddow www.youtube.com

