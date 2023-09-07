'President Trump' tells judge he 'may' ask that his Georgia case be moved to federal court

Donald Trump alerted his judge in the Georgia election case Thursday that he is considering his options, Lawfare's Anna Bower revealed. In the filing, Trump's lawyer, Steven H. Sadow, referred to the former president as "President."

The one-page document tells Judge Scott McAfee: "President Trump hereby notifies the Court that he may seek removal of his prosecution to federal court under 28 USC 1442 and 1445. His written waiver of arraignment was filed on Aug. 31, 2023. To be timely, his notice of removal must be filed within 30 days of his arraignment."

Most times legal filings are done to make a motion, wage an official disagreement, or anything that could move the case forward. In this case, his lawyers appear to want to ensure the judge is aware that Trump is considering his options.

Commenting on the matter, former senior prosecutor for Robert Mueller's team, Andrew Weissmann, quipped on social media, "To be filed under 'let me know when you have decided.'"

MSNBC legal analyst and host Katie Phang explained there's "no such thing in the law."