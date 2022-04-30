Georgia special grand jury to convene Monday to investigate Trump’s effort to overturn the election
Donald Trump speaking at CPAC 2011 in Washington, D.C. (Gage Skidmore/ Flickr)

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Monday will begin selecting a special grand jury to investigate Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

The move comes 482 days after The Washington Post published a damning recording of Trump pressuring GOP Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find 11,780 votes" to make up the margin he lost to Joe Biden.

"The jury selection process will kick off amid recent reports that a separate grand jury in New York has fizzled after six months without bringing any charges against the former president," Mother Jones reported Saturday. "The investigation is likely to proceed along a drawn-out timeframe. Willis previously told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that she will wait to issue subpoenas until after Georgia’s primaries in late May to avoid the appearance that she’s attempting to influence the election for politically motivated reasons."

Raffensperger released the audio recording to The Post after Trump tweeted about the call and said the secretary of state "had no clue."

In February, Willis told Rachel Maddow the investigation would go beyond the call.

Criminal Investigation Of Trump In Georgia Takes Key Step With Special Grand Jury Request www.youtube.com


In the call, Trump repeated his false claims of winning and implied that Raffensperger could lose re-election if he did not overturn the will of the voters. Two month later, in March of 2021, Trump endorsed Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA), who is waging a primary campaign against the incumbent secretary of state.

Full Phone Call: Trump Pressures Georgia Secretary of State To Recount Election Votes | NBC News www.youtube.com

